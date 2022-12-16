Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

First ‘Barbie’ teaser trailer drops

The first 'Barbie' teaser trailer was released Friday. (WARNER BROS. PICTURES)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Warner Brothers dropped the first official teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated “Barbie” movie.

The trailer for the live-action movie, directed by Greta Gerwig, opens with a parody of “2001: A Space Odyssey” as a colossal Barbie appears among a group of little girls with baby dolls.

Margot Robbie plays the iconic Barbie doll that changed the landscape of children’s toys.

She appears wearing the striped swimsuit first seen when Mattel launched the toy in 1959, and the wide-eyed little girls quickly throw away their outdated dolls.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s plastic boyfriend, Ken, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, and America Ferrera.

“Barbie” is expected to hit theaters in July.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Phillip Westmoreland accepts a plea deal in court in Rockbridge County for a fatal 2019 Buena...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
Temperatures will drop to near freezing early Friday morning, but it will feel even colder with...
Drying out overnight with a cold, breezy start to Friday
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

AAA Offers Advice on Holiday Travel
AAA Offers Advice on Holiday Travel
The crash happened on I-64 eastbound near mile marker 241 at around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 dead, multiple hurt in crash on I-64 in York County
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. A...
Pentagon has received ‘several hundreds’ of new UFO reports
Police say many of these cases involve people leaving the keys in the car with the door unlocked.
Safety officials remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise