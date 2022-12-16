Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

George’s Flowers celebrates 41 years of blooming business

George's Flowers
George's Flowers(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 41 years, George’s Flowers has been blooming in the Star City, and Friday, December 16, they celebrated.

Inspired by his grandparents, George Clements started his own business selling house plants at 15. At 21 he opened George’s Flowers in Salem before moving to different locations in Roanoke.

Clements remembers doing the bows and flowers for the opening of the first City Market building.

“The true riches and the true gold in a small business are all those contacts that you make, the friendships, being part of your local community,” said Clements.

He thanks the community and staff for supporting his shop for so long.

“I didn’t do this all by myself. I did this because I’ve had an amazing group of employees and team members over the years,” added Clements.

In 1972, when Clements was first beginning to sell plants, he was on WDBJ7. He encourages everyone to keep supporting small and local businesses in the valley.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
Phillip Westmoreland accepts a plea deal in court in Rockbridge County for a fatal 2019 Buena...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
Temperatures will drop to near freezing early Friday morning, but it will feel even colder with...
Drying out overnight with a cold, breezy start to Friday

Latest News

Grandin Lights Extravaganza Set for Monday
Grandin Lights Extravaganza Set for Monday
TikTok ban
Governor bans TikTok, WeChat from state devices and state-run wireless networks
Danville Police Department and UPS toy drive
Danville Police Department teams with UPS to collect toys for children this Christmas
AAA Offers Advice on Holiday Travel
AAA Offers Advice on Holiday Travel