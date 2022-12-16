George’s Flowers celebrates 41 years of blooming business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For 41 years, George’s Flowers has been blooming in the Star City, and Friday, December 16, they celebrated.

Inspired by his grandparents, George Clements started his own business selling house plants at 15. At 21 he opened George’s Flowers in Salem before moving to different locations in Roanoke.

Clements remembers doing the bows and flowers for the opening of the first City Market building.

“The true riches and the true gold in a small business are all those contacts that you make, the friendships, being part of your local community,” said Clements.

He thanks the community and staff for supporting his shop for so long.

“I didn’t do this all by myself. I did this because I’ve had an amazing group of employees and team members over the years,” added Clements.

In 1972, when Clements was first beginning to sell plants, he was on WDBJ7. He encourages everyone to keep supporting small and local businesses in the valley.

