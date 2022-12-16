Gov. Youngkin calls for tax relief and new spending as he outlines budget priorities

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is telling state lawmakers to “buckle up” for a busy session of the General Assembly.

Thursday morning in Richmond, he outlined budget priorities that include more tax relief and substantial new spending.

“Let’s get started simply by saying ‘buckle up,’ because we are going to go fast,” Youngkin told members of the House and Senate money committees.

Despite the prospect of a recession in 2023, Youngkin said the state is in a strong financial position. And with a surplus of $3.6 billion, the governor said Virginia can afford $1 billion in tax relief and more than $2.5 billion in new spending on urgent priorities.

“It’s time for more jobs, more opportunity, better education, safer communities, a transformed behavioral health system and smarter government,” Youngkin said. “And when we bring it all together, Virginia can accelerate on all fronts.”

Some of the highlights include lower taxes for businesses and individuals, increased compensation for teachers and law enforcement officers, and a major redesign of Virginia’s Behavioral Health System.

Republican Sen. Steve Newman said it’s one of the “truly conservative” budgets he’s seen over the last 30 years.

“It’s doing a lot for individuals. It’s trying to reduce the individual tax rate. It’s reducing the corporate tax rate. It’s finally once again reducing those taxes that are paid by veterans,” Newman told WDBJ7. “This is a budget that will jumpstart the Virginia economy.”

Democratic Del. Sam Rasoul said there are some things he likes; others he hopes to work on.

“I think there were good investments for localities, good investments for behavioral health and a starting point for education,” Rasoul said. “There’s clearly slightly different priorities, but at least we’re talking about the same things.”

The Governor’s budget proposal is the starting point for negotiations, and it’s unclear how his proposals will fare in a divided legislature.

The 2023 session of the General Assembly opens Wednesday January 11.

