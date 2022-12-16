Birthdays
Governor bans TikTok, WeChat from state devices and state-run wireless networks

TikTok ban
TikTok ban(Photo: CNN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has issued an Executive Order banning the use of certain Chinese-owned mobile phone applications and websites on state government technology.

The Executive Order bans TikTok and WeChat, and any other applications developed by ByteDance Limited or Tencent Holdings Limited, on state government devices and wireless (WIFI) networks. It requires businesses that contract with the state government to also prohibit the use of those applications on state-owned devices or IT infrastructure. The Executive Order applies to all Executive Offices and Executive Branch Agencies.

“TikTok and WeChat data are a channel to the Chinese Communist Party, and their continued presence represents a threat to national security, the intelligence community, and the personal privacy of every single American,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “We are taking this step today to secure state government devices and wireless networks from the threat of infiltration and ensure that we safeguard the data and cybersecurity of state government.”

“All Americans must be vigilant to stop infiltration by the CCP and all hostile governments and entities who wish the United States harm,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.

AG Miyares calls on Apple and Google to correct TikTok age rating

“Not only does TikTok pose a threat to national security and consumer privacy, but studies have shown that it negatively impacts the mental health of our youth,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “In March, I joined a bipartisan coalition of 43 other attorneys general to investigate TikTok’s physical and mental impact on children. As this investigation continues, I am glad that Governor Youngkin is addressing the serious security risks TikTok poses for the Commonwealth.”

Executive Order #24 can be found here.

