Grandin Lights Extravaganza set for Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 Grandin Lights Extravaganza is scheduled for Monday night, December 19, starting at 2014 Memorial Ave SW in Roanoke.

It’s a family-friendly stroll or jog along the holiday lights in and around Grandin Village businesses and homes, according to organizer RunAbout Sports Roanoke.

Meet by 6 p.m. for a group photo and then stroll the streets of Grandin and find your favorite festive decorations. Post-walk or run, join the group for the 7-11 Hot Chocolate station and enjoy discounts at local businesses and restaurants. Registered participants will receive goodie bags, as well as the satisfaction of knowing your registration fee goes toward supporting scholarships for local Girls on the Run chapters.

Watch the video to see RunAbout Sports Manager Charlotte Powers preview the event on 7@four.

