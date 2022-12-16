Harm reduction services are critical during holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harm reduction plays a significant role in preventing drug-related deaths by offering critical services.

Todd Rothrock, the Center Manager & Program Coordinator with the Council of Community Services Drop-In Center, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the services they offer to the community. He explains how the Drop-In Center provides FREE testing and risk reduction counseling, service navigation for HIV preventatives like PrEP, as well as a Comprehensive Harm Reduction program that works to reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C due to syringe use.

Rothrock explains what PrEP is and why it’s so vitally important right now as we are seeing a rise in HIV infections in the state of Virginia.

The CDC Recommends everyone test at least once for HIV and Hepatitis C in their life, so that’s a great New Year’s Resolution.

They offer these services FREE by appointment and walk-in.

Contact us at 540.982.2437 and to be directed to the services and location you are interested in or message them on Facebook

