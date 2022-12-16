Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Harm reduction services are critical during holiday season

Drop-In Center serves region with a variety of services
Drop-In Center
Drop-In Center(Drop-In Center)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Harm reduction plays a significant role in preventing drug-related deaths by offering critical services.

Todd Rothrock, the Center Manager & Program Coordinator with the Council of Community Services Drop-In Center, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the services they offer to the community. He explains how the Drop-In Center provides FREE testing and risk reduction counseling, service navigation for HIV preventatives like PrEP, as well as a Comprehensive Harm Reduction program that works to reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C due to syringe use.

Rothrock explains what PrEP is and why it’s so vitally important right now as we are seeing a rise in HIV infections in the state of Virginia.

The CDC Recommends everyone test at least once for HIV and Hepatitis C in their life, so that’s a great New Year’s Resolution.

They offer these services FREE by appointment and walk-in.

Contact us at 540.982.2437 and to be directed to the services and location you are interested in or message them on Facebook

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Phillip Westmoreland accepts a plea deal in court in Rockbridge County for a fatal 2019 Buena...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
Temperatures will drop to near freezing early Friday morning, but it will feel even colder with...
Drying out overnight with a cold, breezy start to Friday
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Holiday travel
AAA offers travel advice before you hit the road this holiday season
Managing holiday expectations for kids this holiday season
Former Virginia First Lady Holton dies at 97
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List