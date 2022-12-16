HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents “The Nutcracker” this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The Nutcracker” has become as big of a Christmas tradition, as gifts under the tree.

Whether it’s your first time seeing “The Nutcracker,” or your 20th time, you’re sure to be entertained by the timeless music, beautiful choreography and magical sets.

For Roanoke Ballet Theatre dancer Rolando Sarabia, it’s been a huge part of his life.

“I’ve been doing this for like, 20 years. A few, a few Nutcrackers,” says Sarabia.

The ballet is based on the tale, “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King,” and features a production of dozens of performers, as well as an elaborate stage and light show.

It’s familiar territory for many Roanoke Ballet Theatre dancers.

“We know already the choreography, so that’s really great. Because then what we can do is only just train, train, train, rehearse rehearse and get better every day,” says Sarabia.

Twenty-six dancers from the Professional company and 51 students from the Roanoke Ballet Theatre’s school make up the production.

Sarabia is taking on several roles, and says the cast works hard to keep everything fresh each year.

“One year you’re going to have a bad performance, another year you’re going to have maybe not a good, good, good one or a great one. You never know. That’s the beauty, I think, for me,” says Sarabia.

He adds that you don’t have to understand ballet to appreciate the show.

Fellow dancer LeeAnn Elder agrees, it’s the only ballet for everyone.

“The beauty of it will move you in all different ways that you might not imagine until you’re there watching it,” says Elder.

“Just check out The Nutcracker. If you’ve never seen the ballet before, I think it’s a beautiful ballet to gather family, friends. It’s for everyone,” says Sarabia.

Performances are Saturday, December 17 at 2 and 7 pm, and Sunday, December 18th at 2 pm at the Jefferson Center.

Click this link for ticket information.

