How a Buena Vista non profit is helping those on the road to recovery from addiction

Rockbridge Recovery opened its doors in July.
Rockbridge Recovery opened its doors in July.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been quite a year for Bobby Slagle.

“I’m a recovering addict, and this time last year, I was in the hospital fighting for my life, due to an overdose. And I came out of a coma from eight days, and from being on life support and by February this became a thought.”

That thought, was creating Rockbridge Recovery, which Slagle is now the executive director of. Their mission is to help anyone in need on their journey to fight addiction. The non profit opened its doors in July.

“It shows that if you commit yourself to just one year, you commit yourself to your recovery, of how much you can do in that year and I’m a prime example of that.”

Slagle and his team are excited about what they have to offer.

“We have substance abuse classes here, we have NA (Narcotics Anonymous) groups here, we have different individual counselors, we have a Hope House, that we’re trying to get up and running for a six man inpatient program and also we have a donation closet.”

Rockbridge Recovery wants people to know that we’re all in this together.

“We just wanted to provide a safe place for people, to let people know that they’re not alone, that to come out, to join us, and you’re not going to be judged, you’re not going to be talked about.”

The non profit has a lot instore for the future and anyone in need can find their Facebook page here or give them a call at (540)-462-7738.

