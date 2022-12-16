Managing holiday expectations for kids this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Transitioning from regular school schedules to being home during the holiday break can be very difficult for some kids.

Kids are home from school, relatives come from out of town, and schedules are not as routine. That can be hard for kids as they manage their excitement with the change.

Heather Harper Gunn, Director of Community Based Services from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about how to manage holiday expectations for kids this holiday season and also how to focus on their mental health as they make this difficult transition.

She discusses how mental health plays a factor in kids and their expectations of gifts.

See what she says are some things to consider as students make this transition so everyone can relax and enjoy all the joys this season can bring.

