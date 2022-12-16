Mornin’ Home Makeover: Gift wrapping tips and tricks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If wrapping gifts isn’t your strong suit, this segment is for you! With a little practice, you’ll be able to wow your loved ones with your impressive wrapping skills. Follow these steps from design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller, and you’ll be wrapping gifts of all sizes in no time.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.