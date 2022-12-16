Mornin’ Home Makeover: How to decorate your Christmas tree like a pro

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coordinated color scheme, large topper and oversized ornaments are the secrets to designer Christmas trees. Try using ornaments and garland in your favorite colors or shades of gold and silver. Add white to any combination of copper, tan and silver to add style and sophistication. Stay family oriented and traditional by taking a tip from Whoville and add bright pops of color for a fun family look.

Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller will teach you how to decorate your Christmas tree like a pro.

