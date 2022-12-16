Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Mornin’ Home Makeover: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas

Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller gives some last-minute Christmas gift ideas.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Christmas is almost here, and there’s not much time left to buy gifts for those on your list. While the Christmas crunch time might feel overwhelming, design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says it doesn’t have to be. Whether you’re buying for your family, friends, or co-workers, he has some ideas to help you pick out the perfect gift, and you won’t have to break the bank doing it.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Phillip Westmoreland accepts a plea deal in court in Rockbridge County for a fatal 2019 Buena...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
Temperatures will drop to near freezing early Friday morning, but it will feel even colder with...
Drying out overnight with a cold, breezy start to Friday
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Brent Watts looks into the potential for wintry weather leading into the...
Chief meteorologist Brent Watts looks at the odds of winter weather leading into Christmas
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Last-minute Christmas gift ideas
For many, the timeless production is as much a part of Christmas tradition as gift-giving and...
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Roanoke Ballet Theatre presents "The Nutcracker"
The crash happened on I-64 east at mile marker 241 in York County around 1:48 Friday morning.
3 killed in crash involving tractor-trailer, bus on I-64 in York County