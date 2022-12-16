Birthdays
N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

As deputies returned from running a K-9 track, one deputy who was walking was hit by a vehicle, law enforcement said.
According to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office, the robbery happened around 2:46 am. at a Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Cumberland County Sheriff’s deputy died after being hit by a vehicle while investigating a robbery early Friday morning, authorities said.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the robbery happened around 2:46 am. at a Circle K on Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

As deputies returned from running a K-9 track, one deputy who was walking was hit by a vehicle, law enforcement said.

Other deputies began lifesaving efforts before the victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was located a short distance away, according to the sheriff’s office.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating.

“We ask the community to join us as we pray for our Deputy’s Family,” a post on the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page stated.

