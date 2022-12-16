Birthdays
NRV company donates jackets to PCPS

Jackets donated to PCPS
Jackets donated to PCPS(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patton Logistics Group is working to keep children in Pulaski County warm this winter.

“It’s very heartwarming,” Patton Logistics’ Jonathan Walker said. “We don’t do this for the clout; we do it because we know there’s people out there that need something.”

The company with branches in southwest Virginia donated 500 winter jackets to Pulaski County elementary schools through a partnership Operation Warmth.

“We don’t need to go miles and miles away to give something when we have people in our own backyard struggling,” Walker said.

Anthony Viers, principal at Critzer Elementary School, says these jackets will help fill a big need.

“It is getting cold and they’re outside, they’re waiting on buses, they have to come in the building,” Viers said. “It’s very nice that we can keep them warm and they have those at home when they need them.”

These donated jackets, along with a community jacket drive, are putting a major dent in a community-wide issue.

“We’ve had quite a few families reach out that they’re needed and so we’re offering those here at our school, all the elementary schools in our division,” Viers said.

“I know it’s happening here at Christmas time but Christmas can be every day of the year,” Walker said. “You don’t have to wait to Christmas to help somebody out.”

