‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at the chance of snow ahead of Christmas weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”

Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.” This year, I can’t bring myself to confidently shovel the idea aside.

TYPICAL ODDS

Typically, the odds of a ‘white Christmas’ for southwest Virginia are very low. Based on decades of climate data, Roanoke and Lynchburg have between a 6-11% probability of having snow on the ground during Christmas. Less than 1% for Danville. Meanwhile, the New River Valley and Highlands have between 19-24% chance.

The last time it snowed more than one inch on Christmas Day in Roanoke and surrounding areas was 2010, when 3″ was measured. There have been several other occasions when a “dusting” fell on or just before Christmas Day.

Christmas Day may be the coldest in more than a decade. (WDBJ7)

ODDS ARE IN OUR FAVOR

Meteorologists love trends, and the models have been full of them the past month. Back-to-back rain events, several bursts of cold, Canadian air. We’re just waiting for the ingredients to gather in the same bowl so Mother Nature can whip up a winter storm. This year, the weather team is seeing a favorable pattern for wintry weather leading up to Christmas weekend. Is it a definite? Not just yet.

To get snow, you have to have cold temperatures. The first round of cold air is set to arrive late next week. Highs Thursday and Friday (Dec. 22-23) are only expected to be in the 30s. It gets even colder for the weekend when highs barely reach the upper 20s.

At the same time, several reliable models are suggesting a low pressure system may develop and move from the Mid Atlantic toward the northeast just before the holiday weekend. The extremely cold air would increase the odds of an all-snow setup as opposed to the icy mix we saw Thursday (Dec 15).

I’m much more confident in extremely cold temperatures for Christmas than I am the snowstorm. However, it does look like the odds are a bit more in our favor this year given the pattern.

WHEN WILL WE KNOW?

Being 7 days away from the possible event, we are still in the process of identifying the threat of any upcoming storms. By the end of the weekend we will have a better idea on whether it may happen or not.

Should the data continue to show a storm, we will issue our “first call” totals early next week and prepare you for what’s ahead.

It's not easy forecasting wintry weather. Here's the steps we take for a successful forecast. (WDBJ7)

CONFIDENT IN THE COLD

Whether it snows or not, we’re very confident this could be the coldest Christmas Day in more than a decade. The last time we had highs in the upper 20s on Christmas Day was in 2000, when the high was 27°. Anything under that high temperature would make it the coldest Christmas since the 1980s.

Plan for increased energy usage through the holiday weekend. We’re also watching another round of cold air that may come down during the last week of 2022 along with yet another threat of wintry weather. Looks like 2022 could go out with a bang.

