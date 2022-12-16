Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Officials: Army soldier charged with murdering sergeant at Georgia post

This photo shows Spc. Shay Wilson.
This photo shows Spc. Shay Wilson.(Fort Stewart)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has charged a 28-year-old soldier with murder in the fatal shooting of a sergeant at an Army post in Georgia.

Officials at Fort Stewart identified the suspected gunman Friday as Spc. Shay A. Wilson of Cambria Heights, New York. He has been charged in a military court in the Monday killing of 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania.

Both soldiers served in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team of the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart officials said in a statement that Wilson used a privately owned gun to shoot Hillman at the 2nd Brigade’s building complex, and that fellow soldiers subdued the gunman and held him for authorities.

FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on...
FILE – This undated image shows Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, who was fatally shot at Fort Stewart on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.(U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division)

No other details have been released. Wilson remains in Army custody and it was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could speak for him.

Fort Stewart, located about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, is the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Mississippi said a pack of pit bulls attacked a utility worker in Carroll County.
Utility worker airlifted to hospital after being mauled by pack of pit bulls, authorities say
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Phillip Westmoreland accepts a plea deal in court in Rockbridge County for a fatal 2019 Buena...
Suspect in fatal Buena Vista blast accepts plea deal
Temperatures will drop to near freezing early Friday morning, but it will feel even colder with...
Drying out overnight with a cold, breezy start to Friday
Police in Florida release body camera video of an officer's reaction to contact with fentanyl....
GRAPHIC: Police help save officer in fentanyl overdose during traffic stop

Latest News

Former Virginia First Lady Holton dies at 97
Kadidra Roberts' body was found in a wooded area behind a home suggested by a psychic.
Mother says psychic’s tip led her to daughter’s remains
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
A human heart was found at the TDOT salt barn in McEwen, Tennessee, authorities said.
Human heart discovered in Tennessee Department of Transportation salt pile, authorities say