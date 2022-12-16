Birthdays
Pulaski celebrates opening of newly-renovated playgrounds

New playground equipment in Pulaski
New playground equipment in Pulaski(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski celebrated the completion of its new playground equipment December 16.

The town used American Rescue Plan funding to renovate four playgrounds.

Each playground has updated equipment with different features to encourage families to try out all the parks.

“We’re excited for people to get out over the holidays and enjoy some of the playground equipment, but also realizing that this is a major step, but it’s not the only step,” Pulaski’s Outdoor Facilities Coordinator Nathan Repass said. “We’re still trying to push forward and move forward with more.”

The town says it plans to add benches and other features to each park in the near future.

Each park has all inclusive features, so children of all ages and skill levels can play.

The renovated parks include Kiwanis Park, Heritage Park, Sixth Street Park and Valley Park.

