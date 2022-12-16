Safety officials remind residents to lock cars as vehicle thefts rise

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are seeing a rise in stolen cars across the Roanoke Valley since before the pandemic.

Recent data from the Salem Police Department show 21 cars have been stolen this year. It’s an increase from a total of 15 cars stolen in 2020.

Safety officials say many of those cases involve drivers leaving the keys in the car and the door unlocked.

One Roanoke County resident who had her car stolen in September explained she now makes sure to always lock her car.

”I always hear about cars being stolen, but I couldn’t imagine and I couldn’t believe that it happened to me,” Lyn Neal said.

As the weather starts to get colder, it’s important to keep your car locked if you’re warming it up before you head out the door.

