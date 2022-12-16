Social Services warns of EBT scam

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Some of you have been telling us of a scary scenario that goes like this:

You go to the store for groceries, try to run your EBT card and the cashier tells you there are insufficient funds; not because you miscalculated, but because you were stolen from.

Recently, Jacquelene LaChance made a quick trip to the grocery store for a gallon of milk. That’s when she learned, her EBT card had been wiped clean.

“I’m like, ‘What?’ There must be some mistake here,” she said.

She called her local Department of Social Services and contacted law enforcement- learning the transaction traced back to a deli in New York City. All $281 of it. She was told there was no way for the money to be restored to her card.

“And that really made me feel like cheap and nobody cares,” she said, “the system has failed.”

She joins a growing number of people across the country who’ve fallen victim to this type of scam.

“This is an orchestrated scam where they’re targeting people all over the country,” said Julie Wheeler, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia. “So they just want the money, they don’t want to use it for food.”

Wheeler said it’s possible this is a scam with roots overseas.

“Well, the problem is when you cross states, it’s very hard of who has jurisdiction, you know, how do you track it down,” she explained. “If it’s out of the country, it’s almost impossible.”

“They’re much broader than counties or cities in Virginia,” said Rodney Coleman, Fraud Investigator for Patrick County’s Department of Social Services.

He said starting in October, about 10 people in Patrick County have reported suspicious activity on their cards in the hundreds and even thousands of dollars.

He says some estimates put the national theft of EBT funds at close to a half a billion dollars, but it’s unclear exactly how much money has been stolen.

“It’s theft. It’s theft and violation of the public trust. The funding that comes through state and federal sources that fund these programs are often made possible through tax revenues and individuals who are helping supply these funds.”

They’re also unsure of exactly how the scammers are doing it. Some may be targeted with phony texts. Others may be scammed via skimmers.

But Wheeler said, they may be looking for weaker targets as credit card security has beefed up.

“These cards do not have the protections that credit cards have,” she said. “They don’t have chips, so that is a big deal.”

She recommends looking carefully at a card reader before swiping, making sure it lights up in the spaces you swipe your card.

This week, Virginia’s Department of Social Services put a notice on the homepage of its website - warning people of the scam, and reminding them to not give out personal information associated with their accounts. Several months ago, they also tweeted about it, the USDA made a similar online announcement.

Wheeler and Coleman recommend regularly changing your password and checking your balance.

“And certainly we hope this thing is gonna slow down and come to an end, it’s just very unfortunate.”

In the meantime, LaChance is relying on friends and local churches who helped fill her pantry. She hopes other people don’t experience the same thing.

“This isn’t about me... And it scares me of how many other people have been scammed.”

People like LaChance are understandably frustrated they can’t get the money back.

Coleman said while the state and federal agencies don’t have a plan to do that yet, he believes work is in motion to bring this conversation to the national level.

In the meantime, they’re telling people if you notice suspicious activity - report it to the police. That report could come in handy if plans for restoration come together.

