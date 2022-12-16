We’ll see more sunshine today with mountain flurries

Drying out with breezy conditions

Near-freezing lows overnight

Stay mostly dry into the weekend

Thursday’s soaker produced rain totals topping 1″ in many areas. While most of it fell in the form of a cold rain, other areas in the higher elevations experienced a freezing rain with icy conditions that lasted into early afternoon. Totals were generally a glaze to .10″ on the elevated surfaces.

Reports of ice accumulation from Thursday's precipitation event. (WDBJ7)

THE WEEKEND OUTLOOK

FRIDAY:

Friday morning, a few flurries aren’t completely off the table for areas near the VA/WV border all thanks to the wind flow coming out of the northwest. This will help scoot some lingering moisture up over the mountains that may be seen in the form of flurries for our western counties. Little/nothing will accumulate. Temperatures Friday will start off in the low-mid 30s, but thanks to the gusty winds we will feel in the 20s.

Wind Chill values will read in the 20s Friday morning. (WDBJ7)

We’ll see increasing sunshine for the rest of the day with highs about 10 degrees warmer than Thursday. We should climb into the mid 40s.

SATURDAY:

The low pressure system could still help bring any lingering moisture into our area once again for the morning hours. Upslope snow flurries are possible for areas west of the parkway. This will not amount to much if snow does make it into our area.

Flurries are possible both Friday and Saturday mornings for areas near the WV/VA state line. (WDBJ7)

Temperatures Saturday will start off in the upper 20s and low 30s with afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. Skies turn partly cloudy but it remains dry.

SUNDAY:

Staying dry for the end of our weekend and temperatures will be slightly cooler. Highs will read in the 30s and low 40s with the breezy conditions settling down during the evening. Blue skies mixed with clouds will remain for Sunday.

COLDER THAN AVERAGE THROUGH CHRISTMAS

This week’s cold front sets the stage for what is going to be an unseasonably frigid stretch of weather lasting at least through Christmas. There are also a couple more opportunities for wintry weather, though none of them are showing consistently on the models. The main ingredient necessary for wintry weather will be the second round of cold air that drops south into the Rockies late next week, then slowly shifts east toward Christmas weekend.

Ahead of it is a cold front which may bring the opportunity for some wintry weather for the Central United States. Should that hold together as models suggest, we may be looking at another opportunity for wintry weather heading into Christmas weekend.

Tracking colder air to set the stage just in time for the Christmas Weekend. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Christmas weekend could be the coldest in a decade if this blast of arctic air arrives as expected. (WDBJ7)

