Amtrak releases images of new trains, set to debut in 2026.

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Amtrak is giving us a glimpse of the new trains that could be serving western Virginia in a few years.

This week, the National Railroad Passenger Corporation released new images of trains scheduled to debut in 2026.

The Amtrak Airo will operate on routes across the country, including here in Virginia.

Amtrak is touting spacious interiors and panoramic windows, greater fuel efficiency and lower emissions along with reduced travel times, higher speeds and fewer locomotive changes.

Siemens Mobility will manufacture the trains in California.

