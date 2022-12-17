Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Date set for 24th house district special election

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22
Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22(WRDW/WAGT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert have announced 24th house district special election date for Tuesday, , to fill a vacancy in the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Honorable Ronnie R. Campbell, who previously held the seat since 2019, passed away on December 13, 2022 following a battle with cancer according to a statement from family.

Candidates who wish to seek the opportunity are welcome to apply up until Thursday, Dec. 22 meanwhile information regarding candidacy requirements can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Social Services warns of EBT scam
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jamila Jana'a Gadson went missing Tuesday from...
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police

Latest News

Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
Weekend News Bulletin 12/17/22
Weekend News Bulletin 12/17/22
No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Grambling St. 74-48
Christmas Party for the Kids
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids