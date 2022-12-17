Deeds says behavioral health plan a positive step, but more needs to be done

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bath County Senator Creigh Deeds says Governor Youngkin’s plan to improve Virginia’s behavioral health care system would be a positive step forward.

But he also says Virginia must do more and make a sustained effort to get where we need to be.

Deeds is Chair of the Virginia Behavioral Health Commission. Improving mental health care has been a major focus of his work in the General Assembly.

In 2013, his son Gus was experiencing a mental health crisis, when he wounded Sen. Deeds and then took his own life.

“Sen. Creigh Deeds has used his own tragic personal experience to save the lives of so many others. That’s selfless work,” Governor Youngkin said Wednesday as he announced his plan to transform Virginia’s Behavioral Health Care System.

He said he hopes to build on bipartisan efforts of the last 15 years.

Deeds told us the Governor called him last Saturday to discuss his plans, and he said he appreciates Youngkin’s commitment to the issue.

“We need the Governor to be engaged and he is,” Deeds said in an interview Friday morning. “That means a lot to me. That means a lot to Virginia. But candidly, we just need to do more. We need to do more and we need to do it faster. People’s lives are at stake.”

Deeds said he supports the Governor’s plan to adopt a crisis model that has worked in Arizona, increasing the number of mobile crisis units and receiving centers.

“That’s the part of his proposal that can get people services faster, that can get deputy sheriffs and police officers out of emergency rooms and back on the streets,” Deeds said. “It will allow people to access services faster so it will take pressure off the hospitals. So that can be a win, win, win for all of us.”

What needs more attention Deeds said, is the behavioral healthcare workforce, especially in the Community Services Boards that help Virginians receive mental health care in their own communities and in state and private facilities.

“The CSBs play an integral part in our overall system, and as I said we are at a 28% vacancy rate across the state with the CSBs. Whole programs have been shut down, because we don’t have the staffing, so we have to address that,” he said.

Deeds said truly fixing Virginia’s behavioral health care system will require a sustained investment for a period of years.

He said the Governor’s plan is a step in that direction.

We need to take that step, Deeds told us, and then do two or three times as much.

