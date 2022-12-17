Birthdays
Despite challenges, fundraising efforts continue in restoring buildings at Historic Greenfield

Volunteers are working to restore buildings at Historic Greenfield.
Volunteers are working to restore buildings at Historic Greenfield.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, WDBJ7 did a spotlight about Historic Greenfield for Black History Month. 10 months later, we stopped by the recent Historic Greenfield Preservation Advisory Council to see how fundraising efforts are going.

“After preserving the high level of energy we have, the second one is let’s get that summer kitchen restored,” said supervisor Steve Clinton at the most recent meeting.

The council is working to restore and preserve parts of the property to make sure the buildings stand the test of time. Starting with the slave quarters, summer kitchen and farm managers house. But their efforts have not come without roadblocks.

“We’ve had a difficult time raising money for our purpose to restore the buildings,” said Jim Johnston, chair of the council.

The council and other volunteers do their best in fundraising efforts and Botetourt County is a big supporter of it. But one of the continued challenges is securing state grant money.

“The county is also matching the donations that we are getting through those various fundraising efforts. So far, as Jim has mentioned, our grants have not been successful, but we are continuing to try,” said Roblyn Brand, chair of the grants committee.

Historic Greenfield did recently receive a boost, when the National Center for Preservation Technology and Training came to document their buildings. The NCPTT will be sending the footage once finished and it will turn into an interactive website of the property.

“It’s a statewide accomplishment that they will give us the ability to show what we have here. And it comes back to one thing, if you’re invisible, you can’t be seen, if you’re visible, people know who you are,” said Johnston.

More eyes on this long-standing history will always be a positive.

“This is right in our very own backyard. You don’t have to go very far to see history, it’s right here,” said Cheryl Sullivan Willis, a board member and a descendant of the enslaved of Historic Greenfield.

Historic Greenfield was an antebellum plantation owned by Colonel William Preston. It’s hundreds of acres were farmed mostly by slaves.

For more information about Historic Greenfield and how to help out, you can find their Facebook here.

