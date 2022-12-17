Dry, chilly, and breezy for the weekend

Dry, breezy, and chilly

Mountain flurries possible this weekend

Much colder next week with a potential storm

SATURDAY

A few flurries have showed up on the radar this morning and are possible in the mountains as a front moves through. Upslope snow flurries are possible for areas west of I-81. This will not amount to much, but some accumulation could happen at the ski resorts in West Virginia.

Breezy with mountain snow flurries possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Temperatures are starting off in the upper 20s and low 30s and afternoon highs will be in the 30s and 40s. We remain dry through the weekend. Wind will be breezy behind the front with gusts 20-30 mph.

Chilly and breezy today. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

We look to continue to stay dry on Sunday with some cooler air in place. Highs will be in the 30s with a few locations to the east in the lower 40s with the breezy conditions settling down by the evening.

COLDER THAN AVERAGE THROUGH CHRISTMAS

This week’s cold front sets the stage for what is going to be an unseasonably frigid stretch of weather lasting at least through Christmas. There are also a couple more opportunities for wintry weather, though none of them are showing consistently on the models. The main ingredient necessary for wintry weather will be the second round of cold air that drops south into the Rockies late next week, then slowly shifts east toward Christmas weekend.

Very cold air in the forecast for next weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

Ahead of it is a cold front which may bring the opportunity for some wintry weather for the Central United States. Should that hold together as models suggest, we may be looking at another opportunity for wintry weather across the east coast just before the Christmas weekend. Here’s a more in-depth article explaining the possibilities. We should know much more by the start of next week.

The most confident part of the forecast leading up to Christmas is the cold air. This could be one of the coldest Christmas Days since the early 2000s if the high doesn’t get to 32°. If we have highs in the upper 20s, it may end up being the coldest Christmas since the 1980s.

