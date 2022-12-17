Birthdays
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids

Christmas Party for the Kids
Christmas Party for the Kids(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit is spreading love to children in the Northwest Roanoke community this holiday season.

The Hope Center held its annual Christmas party for the kids.

The event had music, food, candy, and Hip Hop Santa even made a surprise visit.

65 kids were adopted from The Hope Tree this year and they all received Christmas presents.

Organizers say it’s important to help each other during this time of year.

“Well we get hugs. We get thank yous. And most importantly we see the smiles who come out like he said. The people that come out smiling. The kids are so excited because they know they’re going to get something for Christmas,” said The Hope Center Executive Director Darlene Lewis.

The Hope Center’s staff is thankful for all the support the community provides them.

