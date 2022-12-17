Birthdays
Man found shot in SW Roanoke Friday evening

(WTVG)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they were notified by the city’s E-911 Center shortly after 7 p.m. Friday about a report of a person who had been shot in the 1400 block of Chapman Ave. SW.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-critical gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to a hospital for treatment.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact (540) 344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent). Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

