Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American college student reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has been reunited with his mother.

A French diplomatic source reported Kenny Deland Jr. is now with his mother in the city of Lyon.

The two are expected to return to the United States soon.

On Friday, Deland had told relatives he was safe in Spain.

The family has not revealed what he told them about his whereabouts for the past two weeks.

Deland’s parents previously said they had not heard from their son since Nov. 27.

An investigation was opened two days later after fellow students at the University of Grenoble Alpes reported him missing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Social Services warns of EBT scam
The pools will officially open to the public on Saturday.
Bath County’s historic pools reopen after years of being closed

Latest News

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Man found shot in SW Roanoke Friday evening
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup
The suspect conspired to kill dozens involved with the Jan. 6 investigation, according to court...
Records: Capitol rioter plotted to kill federal agents