Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke

Grades Over Guns event.
Grades Over Guns event.(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are all coming together to try and curve gun violence in the Star City.

Every third Saturday of the month the organizations host events for kids in Roanoke.

“In September we did a kickball game, kicking back at gun violence. In October, we did a trunk or treat for the children. In November, we had the children come out and work on gratitude and generosity. They put together food baskets for needy families,” said Event Coordinator Jason Hariston.

Creating an environment where kids can play while learning valuable skills.

“Help them have fun. That there are other ways to have fun than being in the streets. We want to help them get educated on gun violence. How to deter gun violence, conflict resolution,” explained Hariston.

On Saturday the group held another Grades Over Guns event to give free school supplies.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s an outlet to know that there are resources for the families and just in case if you are in a tough spot it helps,” said Theresa Sullivan.

Sullivan attended the event with her son. She says the events are a great way to show kids there are resources available.

“The main thing is just having an outlet and someone to reach out to and to be able to access information if needed,” added Sullivan.

Having the right supplies is essential to succeeding in school. Hariston says education is a key piece to put the guns down.

“A lot of gun violence comes from not being able to know what you should do or you can do in the community. And if you’re not educated the proper way, you don’t know which way you can go. So, you end up turning to the streets and doing things that you wouldn’t normally do,” said Hariston.

The next event is on January 21st. They will show the kids how to put together vision boards.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Social Services warns of EBT scam
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jamila Jana'a Gadson went missing Tuesday from...
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police

Latest News

Christmas Party for the Kids
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
No. 2 Virginia men’s basketball defeated by No. 5 Houston 69-61
Liberty Flames
Liberty men’s basketball defeats Bryant 82-62