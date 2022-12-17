Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress known as TAP, Kingdom Harvest Church International, Keyz2Life Ministries, The City of Roanoke, YouthHQ@Goodwill, and ALLY (Actively Learning and Loving Our Youth) are all coming together to try and curve gun violence in the Star City.

Every third Saturday of the month the organizations host events for kids in Roanoke.

“In September we did a kickball game, kicking back at gun violence. In October, we did a trunk or treat for the children. In November, we had the children come out and work on gratitude and generosity. They put together food baskets for needy families,” said Event Coordinator Jason Hariston.

Creating an environment where kids can play while learning valuable skills.

“Help them have fun. That there are other ways to have fun than being in the streets. We want to help them get educated on gun violence. How to deter gun violence, conflict resolution,” explained Hariston.

On Saturday the group held another Grades Over Guns event to give free school supplies.

“I think it’s a good thing. It’s an outlet to know that there are resources for the families and just in case if you are in a tough spot it helps,” said Theresa Sullivan.

Sullivan attended the event with her son. She says the events are a great way to show kids there are resources available.

“The main thing is just having an outlet and someone to reach out to and to be able to access information if needed,” added Sullivan.

Having the right supplies is essential to succeeding in school. Hariston says education is a key piece to put the guns down.

“A lot of gun violence comes from not being able to know what you should do or you can do in the community. And if you’re not educated the proper way, you don’t know which way you can go. So, you end up turning to the streets and doing things that you wouldn’t normally do,” said Hariston.

The next event is on January 21st. They will show the kids how to put together vision boards.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.