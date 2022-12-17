Pet costume contest wraps up final night of annual Dickens of a Christmas

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The annual Dickens of a Christmas has taken over downtown Roanoke for the last three Fridays. Every year, the final night includes the Roanoke Valley SPCA pet costume contest.

More than a dozen furry friends came out with their owners to show their holiday spirit. The 2022 event included four categories: best holiday theme, crowd favorite, most creative and funniest costume.

”We’re excited to do anything that promotes that human animal bond. Our pets are a huge part of our lives and should be part of our holidays too,” said Erin Dams, program coordinator of the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

The crowds came out to enjoy the annual event and the Roanoke Valley SPCA hoped it will bring some more foot traffic to the mega adoption event at the Berglund Center on Saturday.

