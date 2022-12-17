Birthdays
Police chief dies in crash in southern Virginia

Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.
Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey died in a crash on Friday, Dec. 16.(Photo via South Hill Enterprise)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRODNAX, Va. (WWBT) - The police chief of the town of Brodnax died in a crash on U.S. 58 on Friday night.

The South Hill Enterprise, the local newspaper in the area - confirms that Joe Carey died in the incident near the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick counties.

The Virginia Department of Transportation reported that the crash closed all lanes of U.S. 58.

“Joe was no stranger to law enforcement officers around southern Virginia as he served his chosen badge for many decades,” the South Boston Police Department said in a Facebook post. “No matter the issue, Joe always offered his help and showed how much he cared for the people of his community.”

“Please keep the people of Brodnax in your thoughts and prayers and the officers and dispatch,” the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department said.

