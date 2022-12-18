Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

2 shot dead, more wounded at Atlanta apartment complex

At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment...
At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - At least two people were killed and more were wounded by gunfire in an incident at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, police reported Saturday.

Police said in an evening statement that officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a report of “multiple persons shot” at the complex. Arriving, they found “several victims with gunshot wounds,” two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement added that several victims apparently “were taken to the hospital by private vehicle” before officers arrived at the property. It said police would provide a full accounting of the number of victims when possible.

Authorities were investigating.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Social Services warns of EBT scam
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jamila Jana'a Gadson went missing Tuesday from...
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police

Latest News

Organizations are hosting monthly youth events trying to decrease gun violence in Roanoke
The Hope Center host annual Christmas Party for the Kids
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Weekend News Bulletin 12/17/22
Weekend News Bulletin 12/17/22