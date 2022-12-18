Birthdays
Bar in Australia bans Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SYDNEY, Aus. (WDBJ) - If classic Christmas tunes are all you want for the holidays in Australia, you will have to find somewhere else other than “Jolene’s” to enjoy them.

According to Network 10 News in Australia, a Sydney bar owner has banned the mainstream cliche songs from the likes of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas,” to those by Michael Buble in favor of a more western-theme.

“‘We are doing Christmas on steroids. We’ve got lights, reindeer, Christmas trees and Christmas cocktails like a Gingerbread Manhattan and a Pavlova Christmas slushie. We’ve got a Country Christmas playlist, but we won’t be playing Mariah,’ he told The Daily Telegraph on Monday.”

