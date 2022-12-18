‘Beauty and the Beast’ TV special fetes 30th anniversary

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Walt Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” captured audiences and critics when it first hit theaters in 1991. It became the first animated movie to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards a few months later.

The studio celebrated the 30th anniversary of that nomination last week with a TV special that hoped to bring something new to a tale as old as time.

This fresh take combining animation and live-action performances is led by Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. as Belle opposite Josh Groban’s Beast. Martin Short and Shania Twain are among the supporting players.

