Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in layaways for families before Christmas

Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at Burlington Coat Factory. (Source: KMBC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CNN) - More than 50 families got a holiday surprise this week in Kansas City thanks to a Chiefs star.

Chiefs’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and his foundation paid off about $10,000 in layaways at a Burlington Coat Factory store.

Smith-Schuster said there were times when he didn’t get a gift or had to share when he was growing up. So, now he wants to give back to families who might be struggling.

“I love it so much because being a part of the community is what it’s all about. These people are die-hard fans. They support us every Sunday, every game we play in,” Smith-Schuster said. “It’s just nice that I have an opportunity to be a good role model to these kids and give back to the community.”

The JuJu Foundation is described as a nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of youth initiatives and lifting the spirits of those in need.

This was the JuJu foundation’s first event like this in Kansas City.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
MSGR. Joe Lehman Passes Away
Longtime Southwest Virginia pastor dies unexpectedly
Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Social Services warns of EBT scam
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jamila Jana'a Gadson went missing Tuesday from...
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police

Latest News

Weekend News Bulletin 12/17/22
Weekend News Bulletin 12/17/22
Kansas City Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster paid off nearly $10,000 in families' layaways at...
JuJu Smith-Schuster pays off nearly $10K in families' layaways
No. 24 Virginia Tech men’s basketball defeats Grambling St. 74-48
FILE - This Nov. 2014, file photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service shows a mountain...
Famed LA mountain lion euthanized following health problems