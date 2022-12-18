Cold and breezy through the day.

Cold and breezy today

Staying quiet and cool Monday through Wednesday

Tracking our next storm system late Wednesday night through Friday

SUNDAY

A large upper-level low will dominate our weather into Sunday. Because of this, highs will be colder with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Clouds will slowly decrease by the afternoon.

Cool and breezy today. (WDBJ Weather)

Breezy winds will continue today with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the 20s and 30s for many hometowns for much of the day.

Breezy winds could gust 20-30 mph today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Our weather will stay quiet but chilly Monday and Tuesday. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY

We’re still tracking our next weather maker as it’s set to arrive as early as late Wednesday. Forecast models are in better agreement Saturday concerning a possible outcome for our hometowns.

Our Current Thinking:

Moisture arrives as early as Wednesday evening

Precipitation may start off as a wintry mix

Precipitation quickly changes over to a cold rain for most hometowns

Brief changeover to snow is possible on Thursday night into Friday as colder air rushes in

Right now, this does NOT look like a high impact winter weather event for our area

*Stay tuned to potential changes in the forecast as we approach early next week*

COLDER THAN AVERAGE THROUGH CHRISTMAS

The most confident part of the forecast leading up to Christmas is the cold air. This could be one of the coldest Christmas Days since the early 2000s if the high doesn’t get to 32°. If we have highs in the upper 20s, it may end up being the coldest Christmas since the 1980s.

Very cold and windy next weekend. (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

