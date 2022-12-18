Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Deputy dressed as Grinch gives onions to speeding drivers

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Several motorists who were speeding through an elementary school zone on the Florida Keys Overseas Highway received an odorous onion as a reminder to slow down from a county sheriff’s deputy dressed as the Grinch.

Col. Lou Caputo, a 37-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office who conjured up the concept more than 20 years ago, was back on the streets Tuesday.

Drivers who travel about 5 mph or less above the school zone’s speed limit can choose between traffic citations and an onion presented by the Grinch.

Those speeding beyond that likely receive a costly ticket.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
The odds are slightly more in our favor in the coming weeks as a cold, active pattern settles in.
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
Breezy winds could gust 20-30 mph today.
Cold and breezy through the day
Social Services warns of EBT scam
The parents of the child, identified by police as Madalina Cojocari, reported her missing to...
FBI joins search for missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl

Latest News

Police lights (WBAY file photo)
Two people shot in Greenbrier Co.
Report: Drinking Diet Coke with alcohol leads to faster intoxication than full-sugar variety
Group of strangers rent a van, ride 10 hours together after flight canceled
Mariah Carey
Bar in Australia bans Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas’