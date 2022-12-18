Group of strangers rent a van, ride 10 hours together after flight canceled

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The holidays can be about meeting new friends just as much as they are about seeing family.

According to Newsy, a group of strangers became fast friends after their flight from Orlando to Knoxville was canceled earlier this month. Together, they rented a 15-passenger van and embarked on what ended in a 10-hour journey.

Among the group were those trying to get into the city for a conference, a family visiting the University of Tennessee, and another going to take final exams at an area school.

