Group of strangers rent a van, ride 10 hours together after flight canceled

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WDBJ) - The holidays can be about meeting new friends just as much as they are about seeing family.

According to Newsy, a group of strangers became fast friends after their flight from Orlando to Knoxville was canceled earlier this month. Together, they rented a 15-passenger van and embarked on what ended in a 10-hour journey.

Among the group were those trying to get into the city for a conference, a family visiting the University of Tennessee, and another going to take final exams at an area school.

