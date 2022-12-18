Birthdays
Local Jewish community come together to celebrate beginning of Hanukkah

Beginning of Hanukkah
Beginning of Hanukkah(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday December 18th marks the beginning of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

The festival lasts for eight days to commemorate Jewish history and reaffirms the ideals of Judaism.

The most important Hanukkah tradition is lighting the menorah, with a new candle being lit for each night of the celebration.

The Anti-Defamation League which aims to stop all forms of antisemitism and bias, has recorded a 34% increase in antisemitic incidents last year in the US.

The Beth Israel Synagogue Director of Education Jaymes Inman says they are being cautious as they gather.

“It’s a way that our community come together. And that we once again especially in this climate of rising antisemitism that you know we can say that we’re proud to be Jewish and that we’re going to continue practicing,” said Inman. “We’ll have a lot of other families coming in bringing their kids. So, it’s a special moment to pass that tradition on.”

He says the best way to fight the rising antisemitism is through education.

