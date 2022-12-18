Man arrives at hospital after being shot in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police responded to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Friday evening after being alerted at around 7:30 p.m. to a man who arrived via a personal vehicle after being shot.

Officers concluded the shooting took place in the 2700 block of Melrose Ave. NW outside of a business.

No suspects were found at the scene, and no arrests were made. The man’s injuries appeared to be non-critical.

Contact (540)344-8500 or send a message to 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” to ensure it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

