Report: Drinking Diet Coke with alcohol leads to faster intoxication than full-sugar variety

(WDBJ) - A British medical professional has been creating the stir on social media recently, pointing to components of Diet Coke that actually lead those who consume it with alcohol to get intoxicated faster than if it were the full-sugar variety.

Dr. Karen Raj, according to the New York Post, explains “It’s got nothing to do with a diet mixer, but more to do with the fact that sugar in regular Coke makes your stomach empty more slowly into the small intestine, slowing down the absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream.”

“It’s the same principle as why you get drunk faster on an empty stomach because there’s nothing to slow down the booze.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.