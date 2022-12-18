Birthdays
Two people shot in Greenbrier Co.

police lights
Police lights (WBAY file photo)(WBAY)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENBRIER Co., W.Va. (WDBJ) - Two people were taken to the hospital after being shot Saturday in Greenbrier Co., West Virginia. Another person was injured from a non-gunshot related wound.

At around 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, the Greenbrier Co. 911 Center received a report about a shooting at a residence along State Route 63 near Alderson.

The Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office says a physical fight between three people resulted in shots being fired.

Emilie Lucas, 31 of Alderson, and Johnny Lind, 34 of New York City, both received non-critical gunshot injuries.

Eric Redden, 28 of Alderson, received a non-gunshot related injury.

There are no charges filed at this time. The residence was processed, along with two vehicles.

