5th District Rep. Bob Good talks priorities for next term in office

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WVIR) - 5th District Representative Bob Good (R) is outlining his plans to combat inflation, which he cites as one of the biggest issues people in his part of Virginia are dealing with.

Rep. Good received a lot of support in the 2022 race; In November he won with almost 58% of the vote. In 2020, that number was around 52%. He says the support seen in this election underlines why he went to Washington, DC.

“When I first ran in 2020, I identified as a biblical and constitutional conservative. I wanted folks to know how I would approach the issues, how I would cast my vote, and what would shape my worldview and my political view,” Rep. Good said. “I meant what I said, I’ve actually voted as a strong conservative, and I’ve done the things that I said that I would do.”

The Republican congressman says people in the 5th District are worried about money.

“Overwhelmingly, the polls indicated that the greatest concern to the people in the 5th District was economic issues - inflation, the cost of energy, the cost of gas prices, the cost of housing, the cost of groceries - which are really hurting the purchasing power of American citizens,” Rep. Good said.

A solution, Rep. Good says, is to get control of national dollars.

“The first thing is to stop spending money, to stop spending trillions of dollars that we don’t have on things that we don’t need that are the improper role of the federal government,” he said. “We’ve got to begin to balance our budget, to cut the discretionary spending, so that we can restore a path to fiscal responsibility.”

The Nickel Plan is something Rep. Good wants to see brought to the floor. It would require the federal government to reduce its budget by one nickel for every dollar it spends annually over a period of five years.

“I look forward to now the fact that we’re in the majority, so Republicans will have obviously the influence on what gets to the floor for a vote,” he said.

