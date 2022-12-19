‘Avatar 2’ makes waves with $134 million domestic debut

(AP) - “Avatar: The Way of Water” didn’t make quite as big of a splash as many assumed it would, but James Cameron’s big-budget spectacle still helped breathe life into the box office this weekend.

Sunday studio estimates say the sequel earned $134 million from North American theaters and $300.5 million internationally.

Expectations were enormous for “Avatar 2,” which carried a reported price tag of over $350 million.

The film faced the pressure of following up the highest-grossing film of all time over a decade later and the daunting task of propping up an exhibition business that’s still far from normal.

