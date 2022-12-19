Birthdays
Buchanan Christmas Eve Luminaries event set for Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Buchanan, “the Town that Glows with LOVE,” invites you to be part of its Christmas Eve Luminaries event Saturday, December 24 as a volunteer or a spectator.

Volunteers are needed to help set out luminaries at 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. to help light luminaries.

If you’re a spectator, be along Main Street Saturday night.

Click here for more information and see the video to watch Harry Gleason, with Buchanan Community Development, preview the event.

