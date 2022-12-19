Calm and dry through Wednesday

Staying quiet and chilly Monday through Wednesday

Tracking our next system late early Thursday morning through Friday

Bitterly cold temperatures arrive for the weekend

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

A cold and clear start this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. We stay quiet, dry, and chilly today through most of Wednesday. Overall, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Mostly cloudy and chilly this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We’re still tracking our next weather maker as it’s set to arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Forecast models are in fairly good agreement concerning a possible outcome for our hometowns.

A strong system bring a wintry mix changing to rain and back to snow by the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Our Current Thinking:

Moisture arrives as early as midnight on Thursday morning

Precipitation may start off as a mixture of snow, sleet and rain

Precipitation quickly changes over to a cold rain for most hometowns

Brief changeover to snow is possible heading into Friday morning as colder air rushes in

Some very light ice and snow accumulation can’t be ruled out, especially in the higher elevations

This does NOT look like a high impact winter weather event for our area

*Stay tuned to potential changes in the forecast as we approach early next week*

COLDER THAN AVERAGE THROUGH CHRISTMAS

Bitterly cold temperatures will arrive for Christmas Weekend. This could be one of the coldest Christmas Days since the early 2000s if the high doesn’t get to 32°. If we have highs in the upper 20s, it may end up being the coldest Christmas since the 1980s. Wind chills will likely be below zero for many hometowns early Saturday morning.

Weekend outlook (WDBJ Weather)

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

For our science/weather fanatics you’ll have to check out our new podcast! A Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

Click below for the latest episode on Virginia’s ancient volcanoes (yes, Virginia does have volcanoes!) with your host Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts! If you have an idea for a topic that you want us to explore, send in your requests to weather@wdbj7.com.

Yes, Virginia, we do have volcanoes Listen to the latest Slight Chance of Science podcast as we check out the hot topic of volcanoes and Virginia's volcanic past.

