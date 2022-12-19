Hip Hop Santa comes to the Star City with many surprises

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For the last 17 years, one man has been giving Christmas presents to people in need. 11 years in Richmond and 6 years in Roanoke.

Usually, you see Father Christmas sitting in a big chair. But Hip-Hop Santa rides in a motorcycle.

“I’m a different Santa. I can’t sit still, I got to move around the street,” said Hip Hop Santa Melvin Ward. “So, it’s different and you surprise people you catch them off guard.”

It’s a cheerful surprise. As they ride by senior homes waving at everyone. Then they head to the Rescue Mission of Roanoke and give out presents.

“That was shocking to see. I didn’t know until he took his gloves off and I was like,” said Jawanaza Via.

Via says the sweetest surprise was to see himself represented in Santa.

“I think about it a Black guy blessed all and is the one giving the blessings and you know I appreciate it a lot,” added Via.

Hip Hop Santa may be the first, but he hopes many will join his quest.

“If I gotta be the only one that starts the trend then that’s what it is,” explained Ward. “You know hopefully others will follow and come along and do it. The more the better.”

His elves are the community, their donations make his work possible.

“It’s all about the community. So, all the stuff comes from everybody who donates, and we put it together,” said Ward.

Some of Santa’s helpers are the Sophisticated Sisters, the only women’s motorcycle club in Roanoke.

“Not only do we ride we also look out for our community. This is one way to give to our community. It’s better when we all come together in one organization and give things,” said Sophisticated Sisters President Gail Jones.

They gave backpacks, clothing, food, and hygiene products. An early Christmas present to Via.

“It means a lot especially when you don’t have much or have anyone to turn to,” explained Via. “It’s a blessing when people come back with gifts to keep us warm and fed.”

Lastly, they went to the Villages at Lincoln to give out toys to the kids.

