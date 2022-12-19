Birthdays
Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event

You can listen to exclusive, one-on-one extended interviews with Xavier Duckett, Leah Weiss and Robin Reed!(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience.

Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive.

Three guests joined Leanna in front of an audience to talk about Hometowns: How they were inspired by and continue to inspire their hometowns.

Guests included non-profit and mentorship leader Xavier Duckett, author Leah Weiss and the very recently retired Robin Reed!

You can listen to their exclusive, one-on-one extended interviews on the Hometown Stories podcast here:

