Hometown Stories podcast hosts storytelling event
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Recently, we took our award-winning Hometown Stories podcast on the road and now you get the chance to relive the experience.
Podcast host Leanna Scachetti and editor Ben Riquelmy hosted a storytelling event in Grandin Village’s Little Green Hive.
Three guests joined Leanna in front of an audience to talk about Hometowns: How they were inspired by and continue to inspire their hometowns.
Guests included non-profit and mentorship leader Xavier Duckett, author Leah Weiss and the very recently retired Robin Reed!
You can listen to their exclusive, one-on-one extended interviews on the Hometown Stories podcast here:
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.