Local rescue is helping find homes for 60+ animals surrendered in Pittsylvania and Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Over 50 pigs and 13 goats were recently surrendered from two separate families in Pittsylvania County and Halifax County.

The animals were in severe conditions when they were rescued by animal control and Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary.

”When we first saw these pigs, they definitely had a lot of signs that they had lots of parasites,” said Jay Yontz, Co-founder of Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary. “Some were underweight. We were told from the actual location they were coming from that there were dead animals. There were a lot of very unhealthy animals, lots of pregnant pigs, and lots of pregnant goats. Just, overall, in pretty poor conditions.”

All of the animals except nine are currently receiving treatment in Halifax County.

Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary in Providence, North Carolina is providing all of the medical funding and a temporary home for the animals after treatment.

“We’ve been doing a variety of different things, particularly parasite control and making sure they’re an area that they’re warm. They have lots of straw, very good feed, and clean water on a regular basis. The ones that need emergent care, we’re getting them to be seen by vets or hospitals,” added Yontz.

This morning, a mother and her three babies found new homes as they were sent to Friendly Fields Farm Sanctuary.

“The mother is extremely skinny underweight and in really bad health. So, we want to make sure to get her and her piglets to an area where they can be kept warm and get appropriate vetting, because she needs a lot of care,” explained Yontz.

They are asking the public for donations and to help to find homes for the animals as they are running out of funding.

“Animal Control and the county have limited resources. These animals in general have a limited amount of time that they can stay there. Unfortunately, if that time runs out before we find homes, they’ll likely go to slaughter or to auction. So, that’s what we’re trying to prevent. That’s why we need a lot of help and a lot of help fast. We’re kind of hoping for a Christmas miracle here,” said Yontz.

So far, 17 pigs and 7 goats have been rehomed.

Ways to volunteer or donate can be found on the Ziggy’s Rescue Farm Sanctuary Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.