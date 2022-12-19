Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer.

The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.

The department says it will review all available footage from the incident, including from the body camera.

The officer involved in the altercation will no longer serve as a school resource officer at any Martinsville City Public School, according to the department.

Martinsville City Public Schools issued a statement on the incident:

“Martinsville City Public Schools is aware of an incident that occurred between a student and a school resource officer. The officer is an employee of the Martinsville City Police Department, which is conducting an investigation into the incident.”

