Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Martinsville PD investigating altercation involving middle school resource officer and student

After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into an incident involving a Martinsville Middle School Resource Officer.

The investigation comes after a video was posted on social media of an altercation between a student and the resource officer that occurred on and off a school bus.

The department says it will review all available footage from the incident, including from the body camera.

The officer involved in the altercation will no longer serve as a school resource officer at any Martinsville City Public School, according to the department.

Martinsville City Public Schools issued a statement on the incident:

“Martinsville City Public Schools is aware of an incident that occurred between a student and a school resource officer. The officer is an employee of the Martinsville City Police Department, which is conducting an investigation into the incident.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest graphic
20 people arrested in Lynchburg’s Operation Naughty List
Bitterly cold temperatures are on the way for Christmas Weekend.
Bitterly cold temperatures arrive this week
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
Police have charged Diana Cojocari, left, and Christopher Palmiter, right, for failing to...
Police: N.C. parents arrested, charged with failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Darby Road.
One arrested in death of woman found after fire

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
LIVE: Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution in forceful finish
The last date for candidates to file is Dec. 22.
Date set for 24th house district special election
Police Lights
Two sought after shots fired in Lynchburg
Blessed Day Treats
Blessed Day Treats